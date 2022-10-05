Dussehra 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and other celebs wish fans

Vijaydashmi or Dussehra is celebrated with full fervour by Indians. It falls on the 10th day and also marks the end of the Navratri festival. The holy occasion marks the victory of good over evil. Effigies of Ravana are burnt, followed by fireworks which represent the destruction of evil today. On this auspicious occasion, several celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans across the world including Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Celebs wishes:

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, “दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wished fans. Anushka also shared a post on her Instagram stories. Varun Dhawan wished, “Adharam par dharam ki vijay ho, Vijaydashmi ki hardik shubhkamnaayein.” Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post in Hindi wishing all his fans ‘Happy Vijaydashmi’. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Let your light fight the darkness.” Kiara Advani too wished fans. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “May maa Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.”