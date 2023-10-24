Dussehra 2023: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar extend good wishes to fans

The auspicious occasion of Durga Puja has left everyone relishing in the festive spirits. Several celebrities including actress Kajol with her son Yug, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif were seen on a pandal-hopping spree and rejoicing in the festive atmosphere. As today, October 24 marks Dussehra, or the tenth day of Durga Puja, wishes have started pouring in from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. Take a look at how actors Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Sidharth Malhotra extended greetings on the day of the festival.

Various celebrities have penned notes and extended their greetings on this sacred festive occasion.

Actress Katrina Kaif dropped pictures of herself looking resplendent in a red saree as she wrote in the caption of her post, “दशहरा मुबारक (Happy dussehra).”

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his X (earlier called Twitter) account and penned a note, “It’s Dussehra!! And as we celebrate the power of good over evil, let’s also celebrate the goodness in each other. Let’s celebrate our differences and not have it divide us. May we always remember the one thing that unites us - We are human! All of us. Everywhere. I wish you all a Dussehra full of love, laughter and positivity.”

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also penned a note on Dussehra and shared it with her fans. Highlighting the power of Goddess Durga, Kapoor wrote, “For my fellow Strees- Remember, when all Gods couldn’t defeat Mahishasura, they had to combine their powers to create a female warrior, Maa Durga, who finally defeated the demon king.”

Kapoor proceeded to highlight how the goddess’ power resides in every human and also prayed for finding the courage to fight against demons.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol also took to their Instagram stories earlier today to drop wishes on the auspicious day with fans. Take a look below!

Rani Mukerji, and Jackie Shroff rejoice in the festive spirits by dancing to dhol beats

The two legendary actors were seen absorbing the elation of festivities as they were seen shaking a leg to the beats of dhol earlier. While Rani Mukerji won hearts in a saree, Jackie Shroff was seen flaunting a yellow kurta.

