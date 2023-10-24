Dussehra 2023: Rhea Chakraborty dons her grandmother's 100-year-old saree, ‘Bong beauty’ leaves fans stunned

Today, October 24, marks the last day of the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. The festival of Dussehra has left every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry enjoying the soaring festive spirits. Recently, actress Rhea Chakraborty too, shared a glimpse of herself all dolled up for the auspicious occasion. However, what lifted the eyebrows of many fans was the fact that her outfit was that of her grandmother and was a century old. Take a look inside!

Rhea Chakraborty flaunts her grandmother’s 100-year-old saree on Dussehra

Taking to her Instagram account earlier on Tuesday, the Bong beauty extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and shared pictures of herself dolled up, all set to take on the day.

She also poured intriguing details about the saree which she wore, and highlighted that it belonged to her grandmother and was 100 years old. Wearing the white saree with red embroideries, pairing it with a pair of golden jhumkas and hair up in a bun, Rhea looked as resplendent as ever.

As she shared her photographs on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Shubho Bijoya Dashami. This is my Dida’s (grandmother's) saree.100 years old. Something so special about wearing my ancestry.”

Rhea’s style game leaves her fans stunned

After Chakraborty shared photographs of her ravishing look on Dussehra, her post was followed by a heap of reactions from her fans. “Bong beauty”, wrote a fan, and another fan penned in Bengali, “Ma'am ato dine bengali look daklm apnay khub sundor lalche (Ma'am, I have seen a Bengali look after so many days, you are looking very beautiful).”

Her Dussehra look garnered a heap of adulation from several others as they wrote, “Okay but how are u so stunning”, “Wow 100 years old kintu kotto sundor (Wow, 100 years old but still so beautiful)”, and “You look absolutely gorgeous in Saree.”

More about Rhea Chakraborty

The actress has flaunted her acting skills in several Bollywood movies in the past. Jalebi, Sonali Cable, and Mere Dad Ki Maruti are some of the movies where actress Rhea Chakraborty can be seen. Notably, she has also been seen judging the 19th part of the TV show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

