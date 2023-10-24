Dussehra 2023: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha recites holy mantra during puja that's too cute to miss-WATCH

The nine-day auspicious celebration brought immense positivity and enthusiasm with it. While the entire nation relished in festive spirits, today marks, the culmination of the holy festival with Dusshera on tenth day. Several Bollywood celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Sidharth Malhotra amongst others wished their fans through social media. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty’s sister and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty dropped a cutesy video of her niece Samisha on Instagram reciting the holy mantra, leaving her mother with a hilarious reaction.

Shamita Shetty gives a peek into their Puja celebrations and Samisha's cutesy mantra recitation

Today, on October 24, while the entire nation is immersed in Dusshera celebrations, Shamita Shetty dropped a delightful video from the Dusshera Puja at home. In the video, the Mohabbatein actress can be seen performing Puja while the priest is heard reciting a mantra in the background.

Cut to the second part, the video features Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha. In the video, she can be seen sitting on a chair while she is being insisted on reciting the ‘bhajan’. She jabbers but then gets up from the chair and runs away, leaving her bottle halfway.

Meanwhile, Shamita was also heard saying, “What is that Samisha? Finish you bhajan.”

The post shared by the actress was captioned, “Happy Dusshera everyone (accompanied by a red heart and butterfly emoji) may Ma Durga bless your family and you with happiness, love and prosperity always. p.s. : don’t miss the last part of video !!!(Accompanied by a baby emoji). She also added hashtags like #dusshera #love #family #gratitude.

Shilpa Shetty reacts to the post

Shamita Shetty’s post attracted a super-hilarious reaction from proud mama, Shilpa Shetty. The actress reacting to the post she wrote in the comments section, “Ha ha ha (Face with tears of joy, smiling with halo and nazar amulet emoji).

For the Puja festivities, Shamita was seen in a sea-green traditional ethnic outfit with white floral embroidery on it. She tied her hair in a bun with a no-makeup look and small earrings.

The other day, Shilpa Shetty also dropped a sweet video with her husband Raj Kundra doing Kanya Puja with their daughter Samisha on Durga Ashtami.

