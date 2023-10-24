Dussehra 2023: Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrate festival with paper-made Ravana; Watch

Soha Ali Khan is a doting mother to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actress is happily married to Kunal Kemmu. On various occasions, she is seen posting various adorable family pictures with her daughter and husband. Now, most recently, while the entire nation is celebrating the holy festival of Dussehra with much enthusiasm, Soha shared a super cute video as she enjoyed celebrating the day with a paper-made Ravana at home. The mother-daughter duo’s happiness is clearly visible on their faces.

Soha Ali Khan enjoys Dussehra celebrations with daughter Inaaya at home

Today, on October 24, Soha Ali Khan, on the occasion of Dussehra took to her social media to share a joyous video. In the video shared, the actress can be seen celebrating the festival at home with her little daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She captioned the post, “You’re never too small to join the battle of good vs evil #happydussehra”

The video gives a glimpse into various clicks. In one of the pictures, the Rang De Basanti actress can be seen sitting on the ground. In the other video, little Inaaya can be seen aiming with her paper arrow for the Ravana attached to their door, made with paper.

In one of the video clips, Inaaya misses the target, but Ravana falls on the ground, leaving the actress in splits. Furthermore, the two are seen playing and enjoying together.

On the special day of Dussehra, the mother-daughter twinned in similar pink outfits. Soha looked gorgeous in a pink floral traditional suit paired with a plain dupatta and silver patti on the borders. She opted for simple earrings with a half bun hairdo. The actress was seen carrying a classy watch in her arm.

Fans' reaction to the post

The post shared by Soha got her fans and followers to drop heartfelt reactions in the comments section. A fan lauded the actress for opting for such a creative idea to teach her daughter as he wrote, “@sakpataudi you always try creative ways to educate your kid and The quality time you spend with your kid is adorable love you both @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi”, another fan wrote, “Thank you Happy Dassera to you and your family.”

Several other fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

On the occasion of Durga Navmi, Soha Ali Khan also shared a post dedicating the day to her daughter.

