Dwayne Johnson is all set to star as villain in the upcoming film 'Black Adam'
The actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of snaps from his preparation. In the images, he can be seen working out at a gym.
"So it begins. Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one's in my blood... The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change... Shooting begins this summer," he wrote alongside an animated image of his character levitating to some ominous music.
Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Shazam. He is imagined as a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Although Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero.
The film based on the DC comic book villain's exploits will open on December 22, 2021.
