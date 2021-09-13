'Earlier I would bite people's heads off': Priyanka Chopra reflects on how marrying Nick Jonas has changed her

and Nick Jonas are among the couples who always manage to light up the internet with their PDA. Be it their adorable photos while spending time together or their special gestures for each other from across the globe, everything about them leaves fans in awe. The couple got hitched back in 2018 and since then, have been trying to balance their work schedules and marriage. Now, in a recent chat, Priyanka opened up about how marrying Nick has impacted her and what has changed in her.

Talking about it in a chat with Etimes at the LitFest, Priyanka admitted that Nick has impacted her work and life in a big way. She reflected on how earlier when she was upset about something, she would 'bite people's heads off.' However, she added that now, she is a lot calmer in her life. Further, she further added that she learnt a lot about Nick's work and since both of them are creative people, they bounce off each other's ideas.

Talking about Nick's impact on her life and work, Priyanka told Etimes, "He has impacted me in a big way. I've become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people's heads off. If I get pissed off now, I'm a little calmer. (laughs) My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He's a diplomat. Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi. If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He's an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing."

The Citadel star added that she is 'grateful' to have married someone in her profession. "I'm so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. That’s really wonderful to have," added Priyanka.

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka has been in the headlines owing to her film Matrix 4's teaser. In the film, she will be seen with Keanu Reeves. Fans could not stop gushing over Priyanka's appearance in the trailer of Matrix 4. Besides this, Priyanka is also shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. She also will be kicking off the shooting of her film Jee Le Zaraa with and soon. The film is helmed by Farhan Akhtar and backed by him and Zoya Akhtar.

