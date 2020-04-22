Earth Day 2020: Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol and others express gratitude towards mother nature

On World Earth Day, Bollywood celebrities posted thought provoking messages to encourage people to love, treasure and protect mother nature.

The coronavirus outbreak might have locked the humans in their respective houses but it has also allowed our mother nature to heal from all the cruelties of mankind. And while the world celebrates Earth Day on April 22 every year, this year our celebrities took it as an opportunity to express their gratitude towards mother nature and its countless blessings that have been showered on us over the years. Several celebrities like , Ahuja, , Kajol and many others took it to social media and reminded us about our responsibility towards nature and how we should protect it.

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra emphasised that the human beings are mere guests on this planet and we should strive to build a better future. “Today, while we are locked in our houses, nature continues to thrive. We all need to remember this when we get out that we are just guests on this beautiful planet, not the owners. This #EarthDay2020 let’s do our bit to heal our planet and build a better future,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha shared an interesting video of herself wherein she was seen giving tips for growing food for oneself, Besides, she also requested the fans not to get back to the old ways post the lockdown and give all the love to mother earth. She wrote, “It’s EARTH DAY! Woke up and made a video, (simple enough for a 6 year old, but we all tend to forget the basics)! While everyone is busy sharing pictures of peacocks on roads, dolphins in the sea, birds and clear blue skies… Let’s not forget that nature is healing and we must not get back to our old ways once the lockdown is relaxed! Every day is Earth Day!”

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a beautiful picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja as they enjoyed the sunset on the beach. In the caption, she shared a beautiful poem by Emily Dickinson, which read as, “The earth has many keys, where melody is not, is the unknown peninsula. Beauty is nature's fact. But witness for her land, and witness for her sea, the cricket is her utmost of elegy to me.”

Here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities messages on Earth Day:

The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don’t think it ever will be.

Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 22, 2020

