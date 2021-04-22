Earth Day 2021: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and others urge fans to shower love on our planet

On the occasion of Earth Day, celebrities have been sharing special posts while spending time amid nature. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Neetu Kapoor, all have highlighted the importance of showing love to nature.

Every year since 1970, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day across the world. It is a day dedicated to nature and Mother Earth and on this day, many people share thoughtful posts on social media including our Bollywood celebs. This year, on Earth Day, several stars from BTown including , , , Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher and more penned pensive notes and urged everyone to shower love on the planet. Along with their thoughts on Earth Day, many shared throwback photos of times when they were closest to Mother Earth.

Alia, who recently jetted off to the Maldives for a vacay with , penned a note on social media. She shared a video of her clothing brand and wrote, "Let's show our planet some love. Happy Earth Day #PlanetArt #EarthDay." Ranbir's mom also shared a mesmerising photo of herself as she urged everyone to be kinder to the nature. She wrote, "Let’s all be a little kinder and give back, celebrate everyday as Earth Day! Stay safe, Stay healthy and Stay hopeful." On the other hand, Katrina quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson and Albert Einstein about nature and shared a throwback photo from her Vogue photoshoot amid nature. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "tb to a day at one of the most beautiful places on makes you appreciate days like these , just being out in nature. Nature always wears the colors of the spirit-Ralph Waldo Emerson Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better-Albert Einstein."

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a moving photo while admiring the beauty of nature and wrote, "When we don't interfere in nature's routine, we allow it to bloom...#WorldEarthDay." On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi also shared a stunning photo while sitting on grass and shared her thoughts on World Earth Day. Diana Penty remembered her boat ride while being closest to nature and penned a note on the occasion. Karisma Kapoor also shared a stunning throwback photo and wrote, ""In all things of Nature there is something of the marvelous” - Aristotle #worldearthdaymay our planet always be blessed." Neha Dhupia shared a beautiful photo with daughter Mehr captured by Angad Bedi as she penned a note on Earth Day.

Take a look:

Always happiest when I’m in nature The time has come to accept the damage we’re creating & our part in it. I’m actively considering how I can make changes for myself & those around me. Maybe you could too?

Mother Earth will be the better for it #TBT #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/A1No22KmsO — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 22, 2021

This year, Earth Day has an even important meaning as the COVID 19 pandemic continues to cause trouble across the globe. Many celebs urged fans to stay safe in their notes on Earth Day. The celebration of this day began in 1970 as a show of support to environmental protection. It now has grown and several events take place globally across 193 nations on the occasion.

