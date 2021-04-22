Earth Day 2021: Janhvi Kapoor posts PICS while enjoying nature; Says Sorry for every time I didn’t value earth

To mark Earth Day today, Janhvi Kapoor has penned a lengthy note wherein she mentioned that she hopes that we all are close to having finally learned the lesson that Mother Earth is teaching us. Take a look.

On the occasion of Earth Day today, B-Town celebs have been sharing sweet posts to mark the event. While many have chosen to share their throwback photos of enjoying nature, a few have stressed the need to protect our Mother Earth. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor has shared her breathtaking photos enjoying amidst nature’s lap. The Dhadak star, who is currently on a beach holiday, has also penned a lengthy note, feeling sorry for every time she didn’t value what nature has given us. Sharing the stunning clicks on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “I’m sorry for every time I didn’t value what you’ve given us. I’m sorry for every second I wasted forgetting to marvel at your beauty, for thinking you’d continue to envelop us with sunsets that melt into sunrises that we’d always have access to. Sorry being callous about the gift to roam freely on this land and travel the skies and seas to discover newer possibilities and life and love.”

She added, “Sorry for thinking you’d never run out of patience waiting for us to care for you the way you’ve cared for us. For ignoring the tears you shed every time you watched us abuse ourselves, each other, and you- our home.”

The post further read as, “I hope we earn back the right to roam freely, wander with abandon. Earn back the luxury to share our thoughts, our voices, our dreams and to realize them - in a tangible realm. The luxury to breathe the same air without suspecting it of a disease that might take our life. But during this lesson that I know you’re teaching us; that I hope we’re close to having finally learned- I learned to live more freely and wholly than I ever have before. And I pray we make it through this, not just for me or the people of my country, or the world, but for the chance to make it up to you. To treat you better than we have before, to treat each other and ourselves better than we have before. To be a renewed earth. One whose beauty and life are only growing, never threatened. #happyearthday.”

