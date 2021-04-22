Earth Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of her ‘favourite boys’ Saif Ali Khan, Taimur as they plant trees

On the occasion of Earth Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged everyone to plant more and more trees.

The world has been in absolute chaos of late and the COVID 19 pandemic has made us realise it even more. It is high time we realise the importance of planet earth and get on planting more trees. So, on this occasion of World Earth Day this year, several celebs took to their social media handles and not just sent wishes to fans but also urged everyone to plant more trees and preserve the planet. Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram to urge people to plant trees.

The Begum of Pataudi shared a post on social media featuring two pics of her darling son Taimur Ali Khan. The first picture featured and Taimur enjoying their time planting trees together. To note, the Nawab of Pataudi is often seen inculcating gardening skills in his son and the two seems to be enjoying the same once again. The next picture featured little Tim posing while sitting on a tree. Calling Saif and Taimur her favourite boys, Kareena captioned the image as, “Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve, plant, Grow #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Earlier, had also taken to social media to share her fond memories amid nature. Sharing her thoughts on Earth Day, Kangana wrote, "Whether we eat, wear or build, everything we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay."

