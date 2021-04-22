Earth Day 2021: Mira Rajput’s caption is the need of hour; Says ‘Give Earth the care we give our children’

Mira Rajput shared a picture on Earth Day with a heartwarming caption. She says we have borrowed it from our children.

The world is celebrating Earth Day today. A day is dedicated to our nature and also taken as an opportunity to spread awareness about the environment and its protection. Amid the current situation, it has become more important to save our environment. Today, along with common people celebrities are also sharing pictures with mother earth and urging people to respect it. Mira Rajput, the wife of , also shared a picture on this day and wrote a heartwarming post. Her caption is in need of the hour.

She wrote, “They say “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. So let’s give the Earth the care we give our children; unconditional, selfless and never-ending. It will be a happy Earth, everyday.” She has also shared a picture with the post. In the picture, she is seen lying on the grass with her face covered with a hat. And not to miss is actor Ishaan Khatter's caption. He dropped a heartfelt emoji.

Earlier in the day, also shared a picture on this day and wrote, “Let’s all be a little kinder and give back, celebrate everyday as Earth Day! Stay safe, Stay healthy and Stay hopeful.”

shared a moving photo and writing, "When we don't interfere in nature's routine, we allow it to bloom...#WorldEarthDay." Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 and this year's theme is “Restore Our Earth”.

