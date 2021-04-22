Earth Day 2021: Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback PIC from Rishikesh vacay; Urges everyone to honour the earth

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback photo of herself clicked by mother on the occasion of Earth Day.

Today, i.e. April 22 is observed as Earth Day, an international event that is celebrated around the world to pledge support for environmental protection. This year marks the 51st anniversary of the annual celebrations. Just like every festival, our B-Town celebrities are also marking the event with sweet posts on social media. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to , many stars have lightened up the internet with their throwback photos posing in the lap of nature, urging fans to protect Mother Earth.

Joining the bandwagon is actress . The Baaghi actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans and shared a lovely throwback photo of herself clicked by her mother Shivangi Kolhapure. In the stunning click, the actress can be seen amidst a beautiful view with her back towards the camera. With her hair wrapped up in a neat bean, Shraddha can be seen clad in white attire as she enjoys her time in nature’s lap. The photo is from her Rishikesh vacay. Sharing it, the Aashiqui 2 actress wrote, “When we honour the earth, we honour ourselves.” ~ L. M Wilde#EarthDay #Throwback #Rishikesh by Mommy.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, Kareena had dropped a beautiful photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan planting a tree with dad . Sharing the same, Bebo wrote, "Plant more trees This world earth day... preserve plant Grow #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys.”

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha’s work front, the actress will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film with .

