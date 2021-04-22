Earth Day 2021: Soha Ali Khan shares a PIC of Inaaya playing with sand; 'Every day we leave our mark on planet'

On the occasion of Earth Day today, Soha Ali Khan has dug out a cute photo of her baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu alongside a meaningful note. Check out her post below:

Speaking of the actresses who are known for their immense presence on social media, Soha Ali Khan tops the list. The stunning actress is an avid social media user and often shares her stunning photos on her handle. From dropping cute photos of her little baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to giving a glimpse of her happy moments, Soha has been winning hearts with her amazing posts. A few days ago, she had shared a super cute photo of Inaaya enjoying colouring with father Kunal Kemmu. Today, on the occasion of Earth Day, the Rang De Basanti star has posted a lovely photo of her little munchkin.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a photo wherein Inaaya can be seen playing with sand as her mother captures her. Alongside the click, she wrote, “Every day we leave our mark on our planet, our footprint in the sand. Every day we make a difference. Let that difference be for good. #worldearthday.” Little Inaaya can be seen clad in a cute frock dress sitting & playing with sand. As soon as Soha shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis. While Saba Pataudi commented, “Well said sis,” Dia Mirza dropped kiss heart emoji.

Soha also shared a lovely photo of Inaaya playing on a beach with her father.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a stunning photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan planting a tree with father . Bebo wrote, “Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve plant Grow #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys.”

