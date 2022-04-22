Earth Day 2022: Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh & others express gratitude towards mother nature

Every year, the world celebrates Earth Day on April 22. It is celebrated all over the world in support of environmental protection and the official theme for 2022 is Invest In Our Planet. To mark this day, our Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, and others have taken to their social media handles to express gratitude towards mother nature. They have been sharing throwback pictures and interesting thoughts on Earth Day.

Mouni Roy, who will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama film, Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan has shared a series of photos and captioned it, "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the mystic of mama earth," alongside earth and trident emblem emoji.

Anushka Sharma also has shared an Earth Day postcard that read, "Our home...Our planet...Our responsibility." Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "We only have this day because of Earth. Let’s pledge to be more mindful with our way of life and to treat Mother Earth with the same kindness and love she gives us."

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, urged her fans to keep our common home 'Earth' safe. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "We all share a common home “EARTH” Let’s take a pledge to be protective of this home for our future generations. Even small changes go a long way. Remember that our planet has enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed."

Check out Bollywood celebs wishes:

