Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut reminds all to ask 'What did we give back to Earth?' & shares memories amid nature

On the occasion of Earth Day, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share her thoughts on the occasion. The Thalaivi star shared throwback photos of planting saplings, enjoying in the snow and more with her pensive note.

Actress never fails to express her thoughts and wishes on several occasions and today, on Earth Day, the actress has shared a pensive note about Mother Earth. The Thalaivi star has always been among the stars who promote planting more trees and on the occasion of Earth Day, the star reminded all of what all the planet gives humans. Not just this, in her note, she also urged all to take stock of what they give back to Mother Earth.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana penned a note in which she expressed how the Earth lets humans dig out whatever they need from it. Further, she also urged everyone to think about what they give back in return to the Earth. Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, "Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay."

With her note, Kangana shared throwback photos from over the years where she is seen amid nature. From planting saplings in one to enjoying snow in another, Kangana is seen making the most of her time amid nature in her photos.

Take a look:

Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/S2vgvqYjgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown in Maharashtra, Kangana has been spending time at home. The star recently shared a video while sitting on her balcony and hearing a 'koyal' sing amid the silence of lockdown. On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi with Arvind Swamy. Amid the surge in COVID 19 cases, the film's release was postponed from April 23 to a later date. Besides Thalaivi, Kangana will also be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Tejas.

