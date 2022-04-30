ED attaches Rs 7.27 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Reports

Jacqueline Fernandez had grabbed all the limelight a few months back as her name had been linked with a money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Well, now after a few months the actress is back in the headlines and this time too not for a good reason. Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of the actress in the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached assets include a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.12 crore under her.

According to reports in NDTV, the ED estimated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given gifts worth Rs, 5.71 crores to Jacqueline Fernandez using the extorted money. It is also said that Sukesh had given funds close to 173,000 US Dollars and around 27,000 Australian Dollars to Jacqueline’s close family members. Currently, Sukesh is under arrest in a five-year-old cheating case involving politician TTV Dhinkaran. He was arrested by the ED on April 4. Last year reportedly Sukesh was arrested by RD for extorting Rs 215 crore from a Delhi businessman’s wife. Even Jacqueline was questioned by the ED in October 2021 for several hours. The charge sheet of the case had revealed that Sukesh sent expensive gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She was last seen in Bachchan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon which was released on the OTT platform and in Attack Part 1 alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh which was released on the silver screen. She also has Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar.