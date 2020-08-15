ED claims Rhea Chakraborty got Rs 22 lakh from a talent agency after Sushant Singh Rajput paid them Rs 62 lakh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to trace the money laundering angle. Amid this, a latest report claims that Rhea Chakraborty allegedly received Rs 22 lakh from a talent management company to which Sushant had paid Rs 62 lakh.

As per the latest update coming in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been grilling people associated with the late actor to trace the money trail amounting to Rs 15 Crore. Earlier, the ED grilled Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and their father. Not just this, they even quizzed Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi and a Talent management agency head too. Now, reports have been coming that ED sources have found an alleged transaction between Rhea and a talent management agency that was paid by Sushant.

As per a Times Now report, the ED sources claimed that Sushant allegedly paid Rs 62 Lakh to a talent management agency that paid Rs 22 Lakh to Rhea Chakraborty. As per the report in Times Now, after ED quizzed talent management agency’s owner, they found that Sushant had allegedly paid Rs 62 Lakh to them. Further, it was reported by the news channel that the talent management agency then allegedly paid Rs 22 Lakh to Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea and her brother have been probed several times by the ED.

A day back, it was also alleged by Rhea to the ED officials that Sushant apparently continued to pay the installments of the flat in which Ankita Lokhande resided in Malad. However, Ankita countered the same allegations last night by sharing her bank statements and the flat registry that showed that the EMI’s were getting cut from her own account.

It was after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna and levelled several allegations against her as per the IPC, that the ED got involved to probe the money laundering angle. So far, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, his house staff and others too have been grilled by the ED in Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, after the FIR was filed in Patna, Rhea filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. In the meantime, Bihar Government went ahead and recommended to the Centre to transfer the case to CBI. Now, CBI also has registered an FIR against Rhea and others and has begun a probe. Meanwhile, verdict of Rhea’s transfer plea is awaited. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

