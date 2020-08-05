ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty's close associate Samuel Miranda in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Report

As per reports, the ED's aim to probe Samuel Miranda is to understand Sushant's daily expenditure and probe if there were any financial irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday brought into questioning Rhea Chakraborty's close associate Samuel Miranda in Sushant Singh Rajput case, reported Times Now. Samuel's name had cropped up when the ED accessed the late actor's bank statements. For the unversed, apart from the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the suspected money laundering angle in Sushant's tragic demise.

As per Times Now report, the ED's aim to probe Samuel is to understand Sushant's daily expenditure and probe if there were any financial irregularities. As reported earlier, the ED is also probing the two companies that were started by Sushant and which name Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the directors of these firms. While the companies have no employees, the ED is probing if they were solely constructed for the purpose of siphoning off the actor's money.

The ED came into the picture after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Patna Police and claimed that close to Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from the late actor's bank account. In fact, he had also alerted the Bandra Police in February 2020 about the actor's life being in danger.

On the other hand, WhatsApp messages of Sushant's sister Priyanka to their brother-in-law OP Singh have now revealed Samuel Miranda, a certain Shruti and Rhea's name. In the text message, Priyanka calls Miranda and Shruti as 'stooges' who harassed the actor 'monetarily, mentally and physically'. The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the case to CBI and all parties involved have to place all details on record within three days. The next hearing in the case is expected to take place next week.

