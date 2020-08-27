ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty's father at Axis Bank branch, scan family's lockers and documents: Report

Rhea Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty along with police officers arrived around 3 pm at the Axis Bank branch and the bank shutters were pulled down soon after as the interrogation began.

The Enforcement Directorate has stepped up its investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case and probing the money laundering angle. Based on the FIR filed by the late actor's family, the ED is investigating the missing Rs 15 crore which Rhea Chakraborty and her kin are accused of siphoning off. Amidst this, the ED summoned Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning today. However, due to the heavy media presence at the actress' residence, Rhea sent a SOS call to the Mumbai Police.

Soon after, cops arrived at Rhea's residence and escorted Indrajit Chakraborty. However, instead of taking him to the ED office, he was taken to Axis Bank's branch in Vakola, Santacruz. As per reports, the ED officials arrived at the bank and the interrogation began at the bank itself. Indrajit along with police officers arrived around 3 pm and the investigation is still underway at the time of publishing. Soon after Indrajit's arrival, the bank shutters were pulled down and the questioning began.

Maharashtra: Actor #RheaChakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty taken to Axis Bank branch at Vakola, Santacruz by Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/AcgbQjFgXW — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

As per Times Now, the ED has acquired Chakrabortys' bank documents and are also going through all the family lockers. It is being reported that a CBI official was also present during Indrajit Chakraborty's interrogation. Earlier, the ED had sourced bank statements of the entire family including Rhea's mother. The ED is reportedly trying to join the dots and probe the missing Rs 15 crore. Meanwhile, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty recorded his statement before the CBI. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in and registered a case against Rhea as a new drug angle emerged after ED recovered messages which hinted at 'hard drugs' and 'MDMA'.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Cops escort Rhea Chakraborty's father as they take him to ED office amid heavy media presence

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×