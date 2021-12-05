ED issues lookout notice against Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been mired in a major controversy ever since her name had cropped in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the matter and had questioned actresses Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi for their association with Sukesh. And while ED continues with the investigation, as per a recent update, the agency had issued a lookout notice for the Bhoot Police actress in the case.

According to media reports, while the agency had issued a lookout notice against Jacqueline over the money laundering case, she was stopped by the immigration officials at the Mumbai airport as she was set to Dubai for a show. As per ANI, “ED has issued lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. She was supposed to fly to Muscat”. Meanwhile, a report published in NDTV stated that the Race 2 actress will be brought to the national capital for further probe.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline had also created a buzz after a pic of her with Sukesh went viral on social media which led to speculations about the actress dating the conman who is currently imprisoned at Tihar Jail. The media reports also suggested that Jacqueline had even received gifts worth crores from the conman including a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian car worth Rs 9 lakh.

