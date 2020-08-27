0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

ED issues summons to Gaurav Arya, says he has 'no contact with Rhea Chakraborty in the past 3 years'

Speaking to Times Now, Gaurav Arya revealed that he has not met Rhea Chakraborty in the last three years and that he is a 'respected hotelier' and not a 'drug peddler'.
2954 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput Case,Gaurav AryaED issues summons to Gaurav Arya, says he has 'no contact with Rhea Chakraborty in the past 3 years'

The Enforcement Directorate has stepped up its investigation after Rhea Chakraborty's alleged WhatsApp chats surfaced and hinted at a new drug angle. A day after questioning Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, the ED has now issued summons to Gaurav Arya who is currently based in Goa. According to Times Now, the ED has called in Gaurav for questioning. However, the logistics are yet to be worked out since he is based in the coastal state. 

Speaking to Times Now, Gaurav Arya revealed that he has not met Rhea in the last three years. He also said that he is a 'respected hotelier' and not a 'drug peddler' as stated by many media outlets. "I am being dragged into this case for no reason. I haven't had any contact with Rhea in the past 3 years," he told the channel. 

He further added, "My family is harrowed. Am getting death threats. Whatever the issue is.. am willing to comply with the authorities. My lawyer is in touch. Am right here. Am not going anywhere." 

Gaurav's name cropped up in the investigation when the ED accessed Rhea's WhatsApp chats. Her messages to Gaurav from 2017 came to the fore in which the actress' message reads, "You have md?" Another message reads, "Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once."

Meanwhile, the ED has also summoned Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty. Not just that, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty will be recording his statement in the CBI probe today. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a murderer, alleges late actor’s dad; WATCH

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement