ED issues summons to Gaurav Arya, says he has 'no contact with Rhea Chakraborty in the past 3 years'

The Enforcement Directorate has stepped up its investigation after Rhea Chakraborty's alleged WhatsApp chats surfaced and hinted at a new drug angle. A day after questioning Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, the ED has now issued summons to Gaurav Arya who is currently based in Goa. According to Times Now, the ED has called in Gaurav for questioning. However, the logistics are yet to be worked out since he is based in the coastal state.

Speaking to Times Now, Gaurav Arya revealed that he has not met Rhea in the last three years. He also said that he is a 'respected hotelier' and not a 'drug peddler' as stated by many media outlets. "I am being dragged into this case for no reason. I haven't had any contact with Rhea in the past 3 years," he told the channel.

He further added, "My family is harrowed. Am getting death threats. Whatever the issue is.. am willing to comply with the authorities. My lawyer is in touch. Am right here. Am not going anywhere."

Gaurav's name cropped up in the investigation when the ED accessed Rhea's WhatsApp chats. Her messages to Gaurav from 2017 came to the fore in which the actress' message reads, "You have md?" Another message reads, "Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once."

Meanwhile, the ED has also summoned Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty. Not just that, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty will be recording his statement in the CBI probe today.

