ED likely to take action against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with Sushant's case: Report

As Enforcement Directorate has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it is reported that the agency might be taking action against main accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has left the nation intrigued since the beginning and everyone has their eyes on the matter. As of now, it was reported that the main accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, was being grilled by the agency. And while she has been making some shocking revelations during the investigation, it is reported that she is also on the radar of Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing money laundering case.

Now as per a report published in Republic World, ED is likely to take some strict actions against Rhea and her family in connection with Sushant's death case. The media reports suggested that the agency might initiate strong actions against the Jalebi actress and her family in the next two or three days. To note, the Chakraborty has been on the radar ever since the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's father had filed a complaint against Rhea and accused her of siphoning Rs 15 crore. For the uninitiated, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were also grilled by the ED earlier and were questioned about their financial status, their bank account details, companies owned by them among other things.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik are also being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the ongoing illegal drugs angle and several new names have cropped up. In fact, Rhea has also, reportedly, named 25 A-listers from the industry. On the other hand, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have also been summoned for questioning once again by the NCB and will be appearing before the agency on September 16.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to be summoned soon by NCB after Rhea Chakraborty's confession?

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×