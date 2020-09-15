ED likely to take action against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with Sushant's case: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput's case has left the nation intrigued since the beginning and everyone has their eyes on the matter. As of now, it was reported that the main accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, was being grilled by the agency. And while she has been making some shocking revelations during the investigation, it is reported that she is also on the radar of Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing money laundering case.
Now as per a report published in Republic World, ED is likely to take some strict actions against Rhea and her family in connection with Sushant's death case. The media reports suggested that the agency might initiate strong actions against the Jalebi actress and her family in the next two or three days. To note, the Chakraborty has been on the radar ever since the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's father had filed a complaint against Rhea and accused her of siphoning Rs 15 crore. For the uninitiated, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were also grilled by the ED earlier and were questioned about their financial status, their bank account details, companies owned by them among other things.
Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik are also being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the ongoing illegal drugs angle and several new names have cropped up. In fact, Rhea has also, reportedly, named 25 A-listers from the industry. On the other hand, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have also been summoned for questioning once again by the NCB and will be appearing before the agency on September 16.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
If SSR was alive he would be in jail now. According to NCB, drugs were procured for him, which he means was the user. And that makes him the prime accused. But Indians are so stupid. India is the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being steered by BJP. Vote wisely next time India!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
looks like drug peddling was the primary business. Films was just a front.Big plans underway for drug plantation as well.Everything has been exposed.We are in denial.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Lord Buddha has said you cannot hide the Sun moon or the truth.. God has intervened and has taken rhea away in Jial. Rhea did not know the STAR power of superstar SSR.. She thought nothing will happen
Anonymous 11 hours ago
1)First she made him leave his well-established place that he called home 2) then they shifted to a less secure pent house 3) she created rift in family so SSR doesn’t get family support 4) she overdosed him with the drugs she procured 5) then discouraged him to sign big movies 6) then she took him to pshycatrist and over medicated him6) Stole his money 15crore rupees and bought 2 flats in her name in Mumbai7) she took his drugged video after drugging him and blackmailed him
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Yes I like this comment ..1)First she made him leave his well-established place that he called home 2) then they shifted to a less secure pent house 3) she created rift in family so SSR doesn’t get family support 4) she overdosed him with the drugs she procured 5) then discouraged him to sign big movies 6) then she took him to pshycatrist and over medicated him Very well portrayed two more more things you should add, 7)She took that pathetic video of him after drugging him and blackmailed him that he will show all of Bollywood about his drug habits..and 8) took away his 15 crore rupees to buy her and her family flats in Mumbai
Anonymous 11 hours ago
A great industry known worldwide - "Bollywood" is now sitting on the epicenter of a bunch of mini "Volcanoes". What a spectacular show! Everyone is enjoying not only the drama but also the changing colors around the Volcanoes. Just think about the scenic beauty of the surrounding garden getting filled-in with so much "LAVA" coming out of the mini Volcanoes. Be patient - once the stage of "LAVA" eruption is over, "Bollywood" will be on a SOLID FOUNDATION.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Good for her, she should rot in hail along with other culprits, hope the truth comes out and right people get punished severely.. Let this be an example, how those days are gone when criminals like salman are roaming around freely, making money.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Someone commented that Rhea made Sushant do all the bad things? Is Sushant a mind less idiot to play along with a woman? He is a smart, strong masculine individual who doesn't blindly follow some woman! Whatever he did is on his own terms - whether to sleep with beautiful woman, throw money at woman, ignore bollywood parties, do drugs, smoke, drink and enjoy his life. He is not a spineless guy that fights with his own family because some woman told him so. Please respect SSR if you don't want to get hurt by SSR fans!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
chup oye.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
When Sushant died there was mental health and drug angle but when Disha died there was no such things? It was declared plain suicide straightaway why? If there are people asking Justice for Rhea then why not Justice for Disha? Both are women and from the same industry. No one is targeting no one for no reason. Rhea always maintained Double standards it exposed after her tv interview. Whole country is watching and still you believe all those agencies are wrong and Rhea is innocent? Even if it will turn out at the end that Sushant killed himself still better that this drug offenders exposed in public. If we would have agreed with Mumbai police who was about to close the case we would have never come to know how this drug business running is this city and Bollywood. Those people would have been on the streets roaming free and destroying lifes. Somewhere it needs to end and there is no better time than this. Please dont wait until that poison reach to your home. People need to know who they follow and idolise especially teenagers at your home.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Disha cases was swept clearly under the rug as she is not well known among public ,so it's much easier to write it off sucide ,there is a theory goin on that she was flunged out of her flat as eye witness claim she fallen outside her complex on the road ,for a accidental fall.or sucide ,it's an impossible angle to fall that far and the watchmen confirmed there was no blood on her body and she was in fetus postion ,which will not happen if she commited sucide or if it was accidental slip ,I actually feel she was killed first n then thrown out ,her fiance missing now raises more suspicion ,if they can figure out disha case ,it will give a clear picture of what happen with susanth
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Sushant's fault was that he surrounded himself with the wrong people, was too gullible and naive in judging people or choosing a good hearted girlfriend or friends. He clearly didn't have a good support system. BUT before labelling him a suicider Mumbai police should have provided all the evidence immediately they didn't bother which suggests heavy foul play!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
yeah as someone who started off admiring him, I am turned off knowing more and more about him, doesn't seem like the kind of person you would want near your daughter
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Sushant always said no one invited him in Bollywood to parties probably because they thought he was boring. To me this translates to he didn’t do drugs. Bollywood ostracizing him actually made him vulnerable to the likes of Rhea. It’s all very sad. He was an asset to the world and a gem we lost far too soon. #sorrysushant <3
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Anonymous 19 hours ago
NCB should interrogate all SSR friends too. Siddharth Gupta and also Mahesh shetty. They both know about his drug addiction.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Regardless oh how many times you try to divert this case; let me tell you his death wasn’t due to overdose! He didn’t die of the side effects either because there are more proofs then you can imagine to proof this as a murder. Don’t waste your words!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
no, he was fine as long as Rhea was not in his life...went downhill after Rhea entered..it's very simple
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Finally Satish Maneshinde answered
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Look at the media reports for the last 3 months. There is NOT one single bad thing about SSR family. Why? They are not Gods! Media can make anyone into a gold digger, murderer and drug addict. Why no one is smart enough to see this. Clearly Rhea was targeted! How come everything is Rheas fault? How come nothing is SSR Family fault? Media doesn't even touch Ankita? Why? Everyone, please scratch your head. Media is throwing red meat to SSR fans and making into blood thirty senseless animals!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
If Rhea was a good siphoning money from SSR , his death would not benefit her. Family is jealous of SSR making a room for Rhea in his life .
Anonymous 20 hours ago
OMG.. how was “she targeted” when the targeted enquiry opened the other angles and which proved her guilty ? So you mean she shouldn’t have been exposed for drug peddling and all the crimes she did even before meeting SSR? This is a case if he said s he said any more. It is a NCB and CBI case and they put people in jail after acquiring abundance of proofs
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Probably a billion people in India belong to families where drugs are not consumed.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
what stupid questions! Why because Rhea is at fault.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Whoever is talking about Rhea affording expensive lawyer is hiding under the rock all these days! Several times this issue was addressed by Rhea and her lawyer! Rhea said her lawyer has not billed her the fee. Her lawyer said his fee was 10 lakhs several years back not now and the fee is between him and Rhea. Several lawyers give big discounts and some times work for almost free (called pro-bono) when they see that case will generate lot of marketing for them.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Of course - how intelligent of you.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Discounts LOL okay what kind of discount is she getting now ?
Anonymous 20 hours ago
ya right!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
We need stop enjoying the torture of young women. The SSR saga reminds of ritualistic human sacrifice that used to happen in primitive days. Let the agencies do their work, when they finish their work and publish their official findings, people can debate. Rhea's life is ruined and she is condemned to death. Sara and Rakul are now currently being hunted. They are next to be lynched. Next Shraddha Kapoor and probably followed by SSR sisters. Stop this woman hunting. In the mean time there are so many topics to worry about like Covid19, migrant worker employment, China aggression ..
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Good they deserve it.. they were not kids so stop using the girls/women card unnecessarily . You sound very stupid
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Rhea purposely called and told the murderers that disha told Sushant everything that happened to her in the party. This call was the final cut to sushants life. Instead of keeping quiet she told them everything and bcuz of this one call two lives got lost. Hope cbi never releases this kaatil woman.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She is criminal, She helped Kill two innocent souls. She was definitely planted. Rot in jail now.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Rhea supporters please tell the nation only one thing how this your so called middle class girl able pay such a expensive lawyer who charges 10 lacks a day? According to her TV interview she was struggling to pay EMI of 17 thousands. He is the same lawyer who fought for the criminals like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Who is paying for him if she is not?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Haha to people saying the lawyer would do it for free for publicity. FUI Salam case was very highly publicised but he did charge him Ok! Lawyers are no ones friend. What kind of friendship doe she share with this lawyer
Anonymous 21 hours ago
to the poster below: Friends? or friend with benefits?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Mr Maneshinde could do this for free too as for him fighting challenging criminal cases against public prosecutors Is more fun and will bring him more rich clients in the future.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
maybe you should try making real friends, instead of blackmailing them.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Have you heard of this thing called friends? Maybe you should try making some.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
This is a clear cut fake news, investigation agencies do not send any alerts in advance to the folks whom they want to make an arrest. Both Republic & TimesNow are thinking they are above all legal authorities in India and are acting as if they are the judge in this case and already declared Rhea & her family as convicted. I am pretty sure Chakraborty family did take a free ride on Sushant’s money but they can’t be involved in the Sushant’s death, why would they want to lose the Golden goose providing them their drugs and luxory life, just think about it.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Not sure why are we paying taxes to pay salaries to ED/NCB/CBI officials as Republic/TimesNow/IndiaTv etc. media houses have already taken up their role as India's prime Investigative agencies plus the decision making authority
Anonymous 21 hours ago
You will have to pay tax...this is not banana republic.. your family must be consuming bdrugs so supporting criminals
Anonymous 21 hours ago
When did Indians get this sadistic cheering for the misery of others ? I thought we were better than this. Wake up and smell the cow dung. Arnab Goswami and Navikas kids probably go to best schools and will end up in good careers with a bright future. Meanwhile you and your kids are clapping your hands for Rhea to be in jail. While wishing a dark future for Rhea ( after being egged on by Arnab), you don’t realize you are on your way to a unproductive future as well. Why is Arnab not talking about education, economy, jobs ? Wake up you idiots.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
The criminals should have thought before peddling drugs .. onlyba drug consumer or peddler will support criminals
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Ppl are tired of the real issues and nothing can be done regards to economy, indo-China, un-Employment. It’s not our job and neither me and u are getting effected in our life to the above issues. Even if u rise above issues who to blame it’s another big question. Rhea issue is a entertainment till IPL BEGINS and it will slowly shift. Ppl are tired listening to corona, India China, gdp Which no one understands, India needs entertainment and film stars, cricketers , news anchors, and of course the social media are there to entertain us. It’s the choice of the ppl to watch they want.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Well-said!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Allowing Drug culture in society also leads to unproductive future for our future generation.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Very well said.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
go back to your drugged sleep, you idiot!
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Why nothing came from Rajput sisters side of story?????? They were involved in all kinds of wrong doings as well. Medication without showing to drs. Last week before Sushant death, sister was staying.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
he was thriving when he was with them
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Yes because that shrieking pyscho could actually deliver an iota if credible news. He’s too busy admiring his own voice to know what actual news is.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Republic tv news
Anonymous 23 hours ago
As per a Repooplic report? That explains it.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Weren't they the one who said rhea will.be arrested by ncb ,she indeed got arrested and in kail. ,ED might have found evidence of ssr money in rhea account
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Exactly
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Brilliant comment. Seems like TimesNow and Republic Tv are the new CBI, NCB & ED of India.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Hallelujah! #satyamevjayate Her face is such a turn off with that negative energy she carries. I hate her more everyday knowing what this culprit family and other bollywood gang made Sush go through. Is bollywood still going to shout off the roof for her justice!? Such a shallow, uneducated, and selfish industry we all were idolizing.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
lol, to the poster below: jealous of a druggie, abuser and criminal? I don't think so..no one is jealous of her right now
Anonymous 23 hours ago
You sound jealous.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
It's unhealthy to hate
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Abb aye ga na majaa bhidu...