ED probe reveals almost Rs 60 lakh in cash was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account: Report

A big update in the Enforcement Directorate probe in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's case has now come forward. According to a report in CNN News 18, close to almost Rs 60 lakh in cash was withdrawn over a period of time from Sushant Singh Rajput's banks account. The ED, which is probing the money laundering angle based on the FIR filed by the late actor's family in Patna, has found that there were sizeable cash withdrawals.

These cash withdrawals took place via ATM or through self-cheques in a short period of time, the report revealed. However, it will be difficult for the ED to ascertain this money trail now considering they weren't online transactions. The report further added that the ED will investigate if these withdrawals assisted the Chakraborty's in any way or was utilised by Rhea to maintain her lifestyle. Samuel Miranda's name has also cropped up in these transactions.

On the other hand, the ED has so far quizzed Rhea, her brother Showik, her family, Sushant's house help staff, Siddharth Pithani and the late actor's Meetu Singh among others.

It was a huge victory for Sushant's family, friends and fans all over the world who had rallied for a CBI probe. The Supreme Court pronounced its judgement on Wednesday and transferred the case to the CBI ending the power tussle between the two governments -- Bihar and Mumbai. The decision was unanimously celebrated as the SC verdict said that an 'impartial' probe was the need of the hour.

