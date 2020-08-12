ED questions Meetu Singh over Sushant Singh Rajput's financial condition, suspicion over transactions

According to latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh was quizzed about the actor's finances in detail by the ED. Read on to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh was the first family member to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. She arrived at the ED office around 1 pm under heavy police security and media presence as she was whisked away inside the building in South Mumbai. According to latest reports, Sushant's sister Meetu was quizzed about the actor's finances in detail.

Citing ED sources, Mid-Day revealed that the agency was keen on knowing if the family members suspect the transactions that have taken place from Sushant's bank accounts. Not to forget, Sushant's father KK Singh had alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son's account. The amount was transferred to an account which the late actor has no links to, the complaint had mentioned.

The ED officials also reportedly asked Meetu about the financial condition of her brother and his fixed deposits accounts. Apart from Meetu, Rhea's manager Shruti Modi and Sushant's roommate Siddharth Pithani were also present at the ED office and were interrogated for long hours.

As per reports, Shruti Modi revealed during interrogation that she wasn't aware of any illegal financial transactions. She also added that Rhea Chakraborty would take most of the decision on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED, which is probing the money laundering angle leveled against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, has so far grilled all the key people in the case.

Another big update was that the ED seized Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and their father's phones and electronic devices. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court reserved its judgement in Rhea's plea hearing and will resume on 13 August.

