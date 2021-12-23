ED to seize gifts worth crores given by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi

The valuables presented to Bollywood celebrities Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi by multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar are to be seized soon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to an ETimes report, ED sources revealed that the actress was also given a few pet animals, and in such circumstances, they would have to attach property of equivalent worth.

Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline Fernandez presents worth Rs 10 crore and more between December 2020 and August 2021. In addition, a screenwriter has committed to return Rs 15 lakh to Sukesh Chandrashekhar for a venture on Jacqueline Fernandez's account.

Nora Fatehi informed the authorities during questioning that "the officials were free to seize the BMW car gifted to her by Sukesh Chandrashekhar," according to a reliable source at IANS. The source added that same was the case with Jacqueline Fernandez and had told the same to the officials. The source revealed that "Jacqueline told us that she didn't know the background of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and she was ready to cooperate with us in the process of seizing the gifts given to her by Sukesh.” Section 5 of the PMLA shall be used to process the attachments. All of these presents were reportedly purchased with extorted funds, according to sources.

They were about to confiscate the gifts and other items handed to Jacqueline and Nora, the source informed as per the report, however, since they had to file a charge sheet first, it caused the process to be stalled.

"We also arrested Pinky Irani. It kept us busy. Filing a charge sheet, recording statements of new arrests was a time-consuming exercise,” the source reportedly added. They also revealed that they had to arrest seven more persons in the case who are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail and they will have to record their testimonies too, so it might take some time.

Both actresses are currently witnesses in the case, and their testimonies have been documented in the 200 crore PMLA lawsuit. When questioned why they were not named as suspects in the case, the source reportedly stated that both actresses were unaware of Sukesh's criminal history.

