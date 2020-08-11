ED seizes Rhea Chakraborty's phones, Shruti Modi says actress used to take decision for Sushant Singh Rajput

According to sources, Rhea Chakraborty's two phones and 1 phone each of her brother Showik and father have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

The latest and big development in Sushant Singh Rajput's case is that the Enforcement Directorate has seized Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty and her father's phones. Not just that, as per reports, two iPads and one laptop has also been confiscated. These electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination. According to sources, Rhea's two phones and 1 phone each of her brother and father have been seized. Rhea and her brother were snapped at the ED office on Monday where they were interrogated for almost nine house.

In another big update, Rhea's manager Shruti Modi, who reached the ED office on Tuesday morning, for a third time has said that the actress used to take all the decisions on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a Times Now report, Shruti told ED officials that she was unaware of any illegal financial transactions. But she also said that Rhea Chakraborty used to take all decisions on behalf of Sushant Singh.

