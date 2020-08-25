  1. Home
ED shares Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau; New drug angle emerges: Report

The ED had seized Rhea Chakraborty's phones and has reportedly now shared her WhatsApp details with the CBI as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau.
32991 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 02:48 pm
The CBI is on day five of its intense investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle and now new details seemed to have emerged. For the unversed, the ED had seized Rhea Chakraborty's phones and electronic devices. The agency has now shared her WhatsApp chats with the CBI as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau, reported Times Now. As per the channel, a new angle of usage and dealing of drugs seems to have emerged.  

The Narcotics Control Bureau, which wasn't related to the case earlier, has now reportedly stepped in. As per the TN report, the teams will now be investigating deeper to see if there is a possible drug cartel angle and if Rhea was involved in any manner. It must be noted that earlier Rhea's friend had revealed to the channel that initially the actress' father used to prescribe medicines which were 'heavy antibiotics'.  

On Tuesday,  CBI officials investigating the case met ED officials involved. Reports also claimed that phone data analysis will also be done by the CBI team. Earlier, the ED had questioned Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others on multiple occasions with regards to financial allegations in Sushant’s case. The late actor's family had alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the his bank account in Mumbai's Bandra. 

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

This girl and her family are a disaster !

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Why did Sushant let this cruel witch in his life

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Are Rhea and Showik drug dealers in Bollywood? Is that why Bollywood is trying to save her? They got her a big lawyer and hid her from Bihar police as well.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

This girl spells disaster from every angle....

Anonymous 1 hour ago

she is definitely a drug peddler Orelse how can she get access to such a expensive criminal lawyer and pay his fees

