Ed Sheeran recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat; says he didn’t get his iconic pose ‘quite right’

International singing sensation Ed Sheeran was in India in March. He made waves on the internet with his presence. From attending Farah Khan’s party to sharing the stage with Diljit Dosanjh, he made fans go berserk with the immense stir he created on the internet. The cherry on the cake was Ed’s union with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo went on to recreate King Khan’s iconic step.

Recently, the global singing sensation talked in detail about his meeting with the superstar. He went on to reveal how he had a wonderful time in his company. Continue reading ahead.

Ed Sheeran recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

The latest episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Saturday. The show was graced by Ed Sheeran. During the candid and fun chit-chat, the singing sensation also talked about his visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s house. He reminisced about meeting the superstar back in 2017. Nevertheless, it was ‘wonderful’ for him this time.

He said, "The last time I came here in 2017 we met, but this time it was just wonderful. He is such a nice guy, for how big he is, he is just lovely. I had a lot of fun, I met his family, and we jammed out some songs. They taught me how to dance a little bit."

Amid the hearty conversation, Archaran Puran Singh also chimed in and reminded him of the iconic step that Shah Rukh Khan taught him. In response to this, the Perfect singer mentioned, “I don't think I got it quite right.” However, when Kapil Sharma and the audience insisted, Ed Sheeran graciously recreated Shah Rukh's signature pose.

When Shah Rukh Khan taught his iconic pose to Ed Sheeran

Earlier this year, on March 13, Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran collaboratively shared a video on their Instagram handle. In the video, the duo being directed by Farah Khan featured King Khan teaching Ed his iconic arm-open pose, a move synonymous with his charm and charisma, which the singer adeptly picks up on.

The post was captioned, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…." Meanwhile, Farah also posted the video on her social media with the caption, “When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos”

Take a look:

Ed Sheeran had visited India to perform in Mumbai as part of his concert +-=/x tour

