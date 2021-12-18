ED to summon more Bollywood celebs in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case after Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi?

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have already been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the ongoing Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s fraud case. Now, as per ETimes, more Bollywood celebs might receive summons in connection with the con case. As per the report, apart from Jacqueline and Nora, the ED has allegedly found records of financial transactions of more celebs.

The names of these personalities have reportedly been kept under wraps. An official confirmation about this development is yet awaited. Previously, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandes has received gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was alleged that the gifts in question include a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian car worth Rs 9 lakh. In totality, the amount of all the presents was reported to be around 10 crore.

This development came after a photograph of the two went insanely viral on social media. The picture in talks saw actor Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek. Amid the ongoing probe, the photo has only given rise to the speculations that the Srilankan actress was dating Sukesh, who is currently imprisoned at the Tihar jail. Prior to this, another cosy photo of the two also hit the internet, in which Chandrashekhar was seen kissing the Bollywood actress on her cheeks.

Speaking of the case, previously it was also reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to contact Jacqueline via caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail. Jacqueline, who was questioned as a witness in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case, was reportedly a victim of the racket.

A previous report by NDTV alleged that the conman connected with the 36-year-old actress via his partner Leena Paul. The financial probe agency previously stated, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud.” For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is interrogated over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crore.

