ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again for questioning in ongoing money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been grabbing headlines recently due to an ongoing money laundering case. She is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Reportedly, in the recent charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the ED has mentioned that the actress has involvement with the conman. Well, India Today has also mentioned in the report that Sukesh had sent gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to the actress while he was in jail.