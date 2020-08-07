ED summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex business manager Shruti Modi for probe today, Siddharth Pithani for Aug 8

As per latest update, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani have been summoned by ED to appear before them. Today, Rhea Chakraborty will also be appearing before ED.

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the ED has been probing the money laundering aspect. As per latest update from ANI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant, to appear before them today. ED also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency tomorrow, 8th August. As per the updates, this morning, Rhea Chakraborty also requested the ED to delay her statement recording until her transfer petition hearing in Supreme Court. However, ED did not give any exemption to Rhea and rejected her request.

As per the latest update, Rhea is likely to appear before ED today and now, they have also summoned Shruti Modi and Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle only in Sushant’s case. After Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna, the ED got involved to probe the allegations of an amount of Rs 15 Crore from Sushant’s account. Apart from this, Sushant’s father levelled many other allegations against Rhea and 5 others in his FIR.

Later, Rhea also filed a PIL in Supreme Court seeking a transfer of FIR from Bihar to Mumbai on the grounds that Bihar has no jurisdiction in the case as Sushant passed away in Mumbai. Post this, Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar also recommended Sushant’s case for a CBI probe to the Centre after the late actor’s father gave a nod for the same. Later, the Central government also accepted the request and transferred the case to CBI. A day back, reportedly, CBI filed an FIR against Rhea, her parents, brother and others in the matter. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Shruti Modi, former business manager of #SushantSinghRajput, asking her to appear before them today. ED also asks Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency tomorrow, 8th August. pic.twitter.com/K8BZUry3lo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

