‘Ego is end of everything’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she had to do three rounds of audition for a movie

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated actress who has established a notable talent in the international entertainment space, is now back in India to attend the ongoing Jio MAMI Film Festival. The Citadel star, who is the chairperson of MAMI, hosted the opening ceremony of the prestigious film festival which is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who recently attended a masterclass session at the fest, opened up about auditioning for movies. The talented actress also extensively spoke about her script selection process, and revealed that her pride never stands in her way of pursuing dreams.

Priyanka Chopra reveals she auditioned three times for a movie

As per the latest reports by Times Of India, Priyanka Chopra opened up about giving three rounds of audition for a movie, which she really wanted to be a part of. According to the Fashion actress, she read about the project and badly wanted to be part of it. So, she got her agent to call the makers of the movie and offered herself to audition for it.

Pee Cee went through three rounds of auditions - the first one was a meeting with the filmmakers, while the next time the director came over to her house for a script reading. And the third round of auditions was at the studio that produced the project, and after that, Priyanka Chopra bagged the role.

