Eid 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others extend their wishes on the festival

Eid 2020: Today, as we celebrate the festival of Eid, Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shaddha Kapoor & others extended their wishes on social media; Take a look

Come Eid, and all die-hard and fans throng outside the superstars house in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the actors as they step outside the house to wish their fans. However, this year, Eid is not going to be the same for the fans as due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is indoors, we obviously won’t get to see a glimpse of the superstars but thanks to social media, Bollywood actors made sure to wish their fans on the occasion. Today, as we celebrate Eid, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, to , , , and others, everyone took to social media to wish their fans. As we all know, Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated after observing a month of dawn to dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, and although we can’t step out to celebrate Eid with friends and family, we are sure everyone is video chatting to wish each other on the occasion. To begin with, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .." Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo from her movies as she is seen wishing Chand Mubarak to everyone. As for Dulquer Salmaan, he shared a beautiful graphic, and Manoj Bajpayee shared a picture of a pretty flower from his home. Anupam Kher wrote, "Wishing you all #HappyEid !! Love, Peace and Happiness always!!" Ananya Panday shared a boomerang video flaunting her nose ring, Shraddha Kapoor shared a still from a film while wishing her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’

Check out Eid 2020 wishes by Bollywood stars here:

T 3540 -

Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

#eidmubaarak to all celebrating. Peace and love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2020

Wishing you all #HappyEid !! Love, Peace and Happiness always!! pic.twitter.com/KfVl4692jC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Date, time, history, significance and why it is celebrated

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×