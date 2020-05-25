Eid 2020: Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she wishes fans on this special day with a throwback picture

Katrina Kaif shares a throwback picture looking gorgeous as she wishes fans on the occasion of Eid.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely made everyone creative. Bollywood celebrities have been making the most use of this quarantine period. Talking about , the actress' lockdown at home looks like one that is as regular as all of us. She started off with shelling out some major inspiration about many things, be it working out at home or staying home and trying to follow the rules so that we can flatten this curve, or for that matter, even get onto some singing.

Today, on the occasion of Eid, Katrina has shared a throwback picture of her wishing fans on this special day. In the picture shared, Kat looks gorgeous donning a white Indian kurta with a matching dupatta on her head. The Bharat actress is all smiles as she dons a no-makeup look in this picture. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Eid Mubarak." Katrina had posted the same photo 4 years back on her Facebook account and had captioned it as, "This is my satisfied at work look." Talking about Eid-al-Fitr, it is celebrated after observing a month of dawn to dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, currently, Katrina has been spending all her time to spread awareness regarding the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been trying to make constant efforts to not just speak up on the issue but also put her resources to good use and has, in fact, helped out daily wage workers in Maharashtra as a part of her initiative and collaboration as well. She was lauded for taking the initiative and joined the likes of and others for her help.

On the work front, Katrina's film with , Sooryavanshi was due for release; however, the COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in film being pushed.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

