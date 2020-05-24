Eid 2020: Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable childhood PHOTO as she wishes fans on the festival

Sara Ali Khan has wished everyone on the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr through the medium of an Instagram post. She has also shared a cute childhood picture along with the same.

There is no denying of this fact that this year has been hard on every one of us. The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entire world including India and people have been trying hard to curb the situation. Well, needless to say, hopes and aspirations have always been kept alive in our minds even during such a crisis. The entire country has now come together to celebrate the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr and is praying for everyone’s wellbeing.

Sara Ali Khan is among the many Bollywood celebs who have sent their greetings to fans on the occasion. The Love Aaj Kal actress has not only wished everyone but has also asked them to stay safe, be at their homes and stay positive through the medium of an Instagram post that she has shared a little while back. To add to it, Sara has also shared a cute childhood picture of herself along with a present one and we bet she still looks the same now!

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan which released in February this year. She will be next seen alongside in Coolie No. 1 that has been directed by David Dhawan. However, its release date has been postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis. Sara is also a part of Atrangi Re along with and South star Dhanush.

