Eid 2021: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others wish fans on the special occasion

Celebrities took to their social handles to wish fans on the special occasion of Eid. They also urged fans to be safe and healthy

People across the globe have started the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Though this year too, the celebrations will be a low-key affair. The day Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by offering prayers at mosques early in the morning. Today, prayer gatherings were small and people were also seen wearing masks while offering namaz. The day marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The festival is being celebrated today as well as tomorrow in some nations.

Bollywood celebrities also wished their fans on the special occasion of Eid. They took to their social media handles and urged all their fans and followers to stay healthy and safe while celebrating the festival. Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of the moon on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Eid mubarak. Folded hands emoji #StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn.” Actor wrote, “FAST n UP Health first India first #eidmubarak.” Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories and wished fans ‘Eid Mubarak’. National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee wished, “Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak.”

On this day, Muslims wear new clothes and meet family, friends. They also enjoy traditional food and elders give Eidi to children.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also wished saying, “Eid Mubarak For the unity peace n welfare Of India N human health world over. With love all over Stay blessed stay healthy.” This is the second consecutive year the celebrations will be less owing to the second wave of the COVID 19.

