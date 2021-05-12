Eid 2021: Eid Mubarak to Kun Faya Kun; 5 popular Bollywood songs to celebrate the spirit of the holy festival

As the nation celebrates Eid today, we bring you some of the most loved Bollywood songs that will add to the festive spirit of the festival.

The festival of Eid is around the corner and while the COVID 19 pandemic and its second wave has dampened the festive spirit. After all, the cases of COVID 19 have been increasing rapidly across the country and thousands of people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. In fact, many states in India have been grappling with oxygen shortage which has also resulted in an increased mortality rate. And while everyone has been eagerly waiting for the festival of Eid, the lockdown restrictions have certainly affected the celebrations.

But despite the COVID 19 pandemic, everyone must have their plans to celebrate this holy festival. From preparing mouthwatering delicacies to sending love to the loved ones, Eid is certainly an occasion to be celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm and just like every occasion, Bollywood too has been known for celebrating this holy occasion in a special way. So, as we gear up for Eid this year, we bring you some of the popular Bollywood tracks to celebrate the festive and holy spirit of the day:

Mubarak Eid Mubarak

This track happens to be from , Dia Mirza and Sushmita Sen starrer Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and is a peppy number which will make you hit the dance floor right away. After all, the song celebrates the happy vibe of the festival.

Chaand Nazar Aa Gya

Starring Arshad Warsi, Namrata Shirodkar, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, this track is from the 1998 release Hero Hindustani. Another peppy track, this song has a groovy vibe to it.

Yoon Shabnami

Remember when and made their big Bollywood debut with the 2007 release Saawariya? While we loved their onscreen chemistry, the track Yoon Shabnami has a different vibe to it. This soothing track is among the top favourite Eid tracks.

Aaj Ki Party

Salman Khan is known for treating his fans on Eid every year. While the superstar often brings a new release on the holy occasion, he is also known for bringing an Eid special song. And that’s what he did with his 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan where the song Aaj Ki Party, featuring Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan was an instant hit among fans.

Kun Faya Kun

This soul stirring track from Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s 2011 release Rockstar has managed to won a million of hearts. After all, Kun Faya Kun takes you to an altogether different world.

