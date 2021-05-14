Eid 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens heartwarming wish for all: May this year bring this world peace & respite

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been occupied with the COVID 19 relief fundraiser work, has taken to social media to extend warm wishes to everyone on Eid. The global star expressed her thoughts as she wished all 'Eid Mubarak'.

Eid is a festival that is celebrated across the world and marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Today, people across the world have been celebrating the holy festival and stars too have been extending wishes to them. Jonas, who has been busy with the COVID 19 fundraiser over the past few days, has extended warm wishes on Eid to everyone who is celebrating the festival. The global star took to her social media handle to send a heartwarming wish to all her fans.

Sharing a note on her social media handles, Priyanka wished everyone celebrating Eid across the world. Along with it, she prayed for peace amid the turbulent times of the COVID 19 pandemic. In her note, Priyanka wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. May this year bring this world peace and respite." The global star has been occupied with her COVID 19 relief fundraiser over the past few weeks and has been urging all to help out as much as they can.

Take a look at Priyanka's Eid Wish:

As soon as Priyanka wished fans, many replied to her and sent her love too in the comments. The global star has been doing her bit for the COVID 19 second wave in India. She managed to raise over 1 million dollars in order to boost the medical infrastructure amid the second wave of the Coronavirus in India.

Meanwhile, the star has been spending time in the UK currently as she is occupied with shoots. She will be seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. Besides this, she also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. Last month, in an 'Ask Me' session, Priyanka revealed that her next Bollywood project may come by next year.

Also Read|Eid Mubarak: Katrina Kaif prays for 'peace, health & strength' while Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes on festival

Share your comment ×