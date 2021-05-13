EID 2021: Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata and kids look regal as they wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata pose in traditional attire as they wish EID Mubarak to followers on Instagram.

EID has been an auspicious celebration for Bollywood considering a lot of huge blockbusters have arrived on the day and raked in the moolah on the box office. The latest to join the trend is starrer Radhe. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor through their social media wished fans, Eid Mubarak. The festival, in 2021 is not being celebrated with the same zeal considering the rise in COVID 19 surge and most religious places being closed currently following the lockdown norms. Sanjay Dutt is known to throw parties on Eid and gather a huge celebration at his house to enjoy the festivity.

Maanayata posted a series of pictures on Instagram where the family is keeping a quiet indoor Eid celebration. Both Sanjay and Maanayata are dressed in white, looking absolutely regal while the kids are also dressed in the traditional attires. The family delighted themselves with a wonderful cake and gathered to click marvelous pictures together as they wished their followers’ ‘eid Mubarak’. Several Bollywood stars spread the message of staying indoors for Eid this year as the medical facilities are already struggling in serving the current number of patients and an increase in the matter could prove to be fatal for a large population.

Click here to see the story:

Sanjay Dutt’s latest release called ‘Torbaaz’ came directly on streaming and failed to make an impact on the audience. He has some huge releases lined up including KGF: Chapter 2, where he is the main villain. Sanjay will be acting opposite in Shamshera as the lead antagonist of the film. He will be sharing screen space with in the upcoming Prithviraj and will be acting alongside a long-time friend in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

