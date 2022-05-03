Eid 2022: Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Ajay Devgn send greetings to their fans; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. He is undoubtedly the only actor who does more than 2 films every year. We get to hear a new film announcement from him quite often with the recent one being a couple of days back with Radhika Madan. Well, today as we celebrate Eid social media is filled with wishes from everyone. Taking to his social media Khiladi Kumar too sent Eid wishes to all his fans and followers. Apart from him, even Ajay Devgn and Shilpa Shetty took to their social media handle to send greetings on this festive occasion.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories and wrote in Hindi ‘Sabko Eid Mubarak! Ye din hum sabki zindagi me khushiyan laaye…Eid Mubarak’. Ajay Devgn on the other hand took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him looking dapper as he wishes his Insta fam, Eid Mubarak. Ajay wore a blue and white striped shirt in the video. Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in a traditional outfit as she shared a video of her wishing her Insta fam Eid Mubarak.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. Akshay has Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar and a lot more.

Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recently released Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh and reportedly he will soon begin shooting for Drishyam 2. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty just wrapped up India’s Got Talent, the country’s most popular talent-based reality show on television. Her radio show, Shape Of You, has become one of the most loved radio chat shows and her pipeline has projects like Nikamma, Sukhee and Indian Police Force on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi says he lived with his dream project for 18 years