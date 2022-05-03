Eid 2022: Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma extend wishes to their fans on the special occasion

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide, which is one of the most important events. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. Earlier today, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished their fans and followers on the occasion of Eid.

Now, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt also sent greetings on this festive occasion. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with 'Eid Mubarak' written on it in golden font. Anushka, on the other hand, also shared a photo with 'Eid Mubarak. May your Eid be full of love, laughter and light' penned on it.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma's wishes:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress will be seen next in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, on the silver screen. The film is directed by Prosit Roy. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also produce and star in Darlings, opposite Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Additionally, she will also make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma pens down a sweet note for the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Heart is so full