Eid 2022: Saba Pataudi wishes ‘Chand Mubarak’ with royal wedding photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Speaking on which, on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr 2022, she took to social media to extend her wishes to her fans.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Saba shared the royal wedding photos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. In one picture, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing as a royal, newly-wed couple. While the second picture is a family photo, which was clicked during the wedding, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sharmila Tagore. They all were looking beautiful in the photograph. While sharing the post, Saba wrote, “Chand Mubarak, everyone.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date got pushed twice and now it is all set to release in August, this year. Apart from Bebo and Aamir, South sensation Naga Chaitanya will also be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Meanwhile, talking about Saif Ali Khan, he will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Pan-India film Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

ALSO READ: Saba Pataudi shares an adorable PIC of Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jeh; Fans say 'Mashallah'