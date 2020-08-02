Eid al Adha 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and others wish Eid Mubarak to fans

As the nation celebrated Eid-al Adha, several Bollywood celebrities send love and best wishes to her fans across the world.

With the COVID 19 outbreak taking a toll on normal life, India has been introduced to a new normal. While masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and face shield have become our new companion, the social gatherings continue to be prohibited across the nation. As a result, festivals and celebrations have been a sombre affair. d while India celebrated the festival of Eid-al Adha aka Bakra Eif, our celebrities made sure to spread some love and send best wishes to fans across the world.

Jonas shared a post on social media and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.” Anil Kapoor wrote, “On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak!”

On the other hand, Sonali Bendre also penned a beautiful post and wrote, “May you be blessed with love and strength and be able to #SwitchOnTheSunshine in these trying times #EidMubarak.” Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “ईद मुबारक। आपको और आपके सभी नज़दीकी रिश्तेदारों और दोस्तों को।“ Shilpa also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Spend time with your loved ones today. Take good care of yourselves and stay happy.” Manoj Bajpyee also shared a tweet which all about love and happiness and wrote, “EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL. LOVE &HAPPINESS !!!!"

ईद मुबारक। आपको और आपके सभी नज़दीकी रिश्तेदारों और दोस्तों को। — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 1, 2020

Celebrations are certainly different this year due to the pandemic. However, virtual wishes do add on to the festive vibe.

