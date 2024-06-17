Eid-Al-Adha 2024: Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes

On the occasion of Bakrid, Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to extend love and wishes to their fans and those celebrating. Check it out here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Jun 17, 2024  |  12:34 PM IST |  3.8K
Eid-Al-Udha Wishes
Picture Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Sunny Deol/Sidharth Malhotra /Instagram

Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-Al-Adha on Monday, June 17, 2024. Eid Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is an important Islamic festival. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and many more took to Instagram to extend heartfelt wishes to one and all celebrating around the globe. 

Bollywood celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on Eid-Al-Adha

Priyanka Chopra 

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra extended her heartfelt wishes on Bakrid to her fans and followers. The post read, "Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak, On Eid-Ul-Adha wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty."

Have a look at her post here: 

Picture Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Anil Kapoor 

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a sweet note on the occasion of Bakrid. He shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "couldn't have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid, #EidMubarak."

Have a look at the post here: 

Picture Courtesy: Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Sunny Deol 

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol took to Instagram stories and shared a beautiful video extending his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Bakrid. The video read, "Wishing everyone peace, harmony and good health on this auspicous day."

Have a look here: 

Picture Courtesy: Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra 

Yodha star Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt wish for all his fans and followers on the occasion of Bakrid. He wrote, "May the spirit of Eid-Al-Adha bring joy, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. #EidAlAdha."

Have a look here; 


Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani 

Rakul Preet Singh and hubby Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram stories and shared beautiful Eid-Ul-Adha video wishes for her fans and one and all celebrating. 

Check out the glimpse here: 

Picture Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Taking to Instagram stories, Madhuri Dixit Nene dropped a heart-touching Eid-Al-Adha wish for one and all celebrating. 

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Suniel Shetty 

Taking to Instagram stories, Suniel Shetty extended heartfelt wishes to his fans on the occasion of Bakrid. He wrote, "The best part of Eid...is celebrating with our loved ones. On this sacred day, i wish and pray for peace, prosperity, and endless blessings for everyone. Eid Mubarak."

Have a look at it here: 

 

Picture Courtesy: Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Known as the 'festival of sacrifice,' Eid-Al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. On this occasion, people gather at mosques to offer prayers (namaz). The festival symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice, and unwavering faith in God, and promotes unity among people. 

Celebrated with prayers, feasts, and charitable acts, it underscores unity and compassion. It's a time of gratitude, reflection, and celebrating faith, strengthening bonds within communities, and spreading joy among loved ones.

Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak to one and all celebrating! 

