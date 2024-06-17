Eid al-Adha 2024: Salman Khan wishes fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ with new PIC ahead of Sikandar shoot

Salman Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 film Tiger 3, is now set to start shooting for his next venture, Sikandar. Fans are extremely excited for the movie and cannot wait for updates to start coming from the sets.

Ahead of the shoot from June 18, Salman gave another treat to his fans. He wished them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2024 by dropping a new picture of himself.

Sikandar star Salman Khan sends wishes to fans on Eid al-Adha 2024

Today, on June 17, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a special post on the festival of Eid al-Adha 2024. Salman posted a serene picture of himself as he looked on, with a beautiful view in the background.

In the caption, Salman said, “Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak!”

Fan reactions to Salman Khan’s post on Eid al-Adha 2024

Fans were happy to receive wishes from Salman Khan and expressed their feelings in the comments section. One person said, “Prayers Always For U Bhai,” while another stated, “Eid Mubarak my hero.” A user exclaimed, “Love you bhaijaan,” and another fan shared, “We saw the (moon emoji) Eid is complete by seeing you.”

About Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar

The film, scheduled to release in 2025, was announced in April of this year. Sikandar is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead.

A source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika, and the actress was excited by not just her part but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film.”

Earlier, the makers announced that the shoot of Sikandar would kick off on June 18 with an aerial action scene. The post stated, “#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence!”

