Eid al-Adha 2024: Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dish twinning goals in tangerine outfits; fans laud actress' parenting

The world is celebrating Eid al-Adha today and several celebs have also shared their due wishes on the occasion. Actress Soha Ali Khan joining the bandwagon has dropped some adorable pictures with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and their twinning in breathtaking orange outfits is surely the internet’s ‘Roman empire’.

Soha Ali Khan’s Eid al-Adha is filled with family time

In a carousel shared by the actress, Soha, and Inaaya can be seen twinning in beautiful mulmul embroidered chikankari sets lined with lace and scalloped edges. Soha looks radiant in a tangerine orange outfit, while Inaaya's attire has a mintier tone. Don't forget to notice the adorable bell cuffs on Inaaya's kurta! The carousel includes some close-up shots of Soha and also captures precious moments of Inaaya enjoying a sweet treat, sweeping, and playing the piano.

Soha Ali Khan who sported dewy makeup and matching accessories for her Eid look captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak! May your lives be filled with peace, joy, and prosperity (red heart emoji)”. Check out the viral post here:-

This garnered some warm reactions from the internet who lauded Soha for being a great mother. One user wrote, “Glad to see that you're teaching her sweeping own house floor with broom (clapping hand emojis).” Another one commented, “Ur a wonderful mother.” The third one added, “So real you are and your baby girl is precious.”

Advertisement

Soha often makes sure to share glimpses of her personal life including her daughter on social media. Recently when Inaaya’s summer vacation began, Soha shared a carousel of their me-time and wrote alongside, “The summer holidays have just begun and we are trying to keep cool - both indoors and outdoors.”

See the activity-filled pictures here and no, Inaaya is not reading a murder mystery, she was just holding Soha’s book. Check out:-

Daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, Soha has been married to Kunal Kemmu since January 25, 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017. On the work front, Soha was last seen in 2023’s film 69 and will next feature in Nushrratt Bharuccha-led Chhorii 2.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya's summer holidays; actress clears munchkin isn't reading a murder mystery