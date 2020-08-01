Eid Al Adha: Salman Khan gives COVID twist with a scarf as mask as he wishes the fans Eid Mubarak

Salman Khan took to social media to wish his fans on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. However, his wish reminded fans of his character from the Tiger franchise and he added a COVID 19 touch to it as well.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha, several celebs have been taking to social media to wish their fans. Speaking of this, also shared a heartwarming wish for his on the occasion of Eid. However, this time, his wish also had a message for COVID 19. Not just this, his wish also oozed vibes of his character from the Tiger franchise and fans could not stop gushing over it. Amid the lockdown, Salman has been spending his time at his farmhouse in Panvel.

On the occasion of Eid, Salman took to social media to drop a photo in which he was seen posing with a scarf as mask. Clad in a casual green tee, Salman was seen with a black and white cotton mask around his face. One could only see his eyes, Along with this, Salman was seen flaunting his ripped muscles in the photo. Seeing the photo of the superstar, immediately fans started drawing parallels between his look in the photo and his character in the Tiger franchise.

Salman wrote, “Eid Mubarak!” and wished his fans on a special day. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Salman has often shared videos of resorting to farming around his farmhouse in Panvel. The handsome star is often seen sharing videos where he and his friends are helping him in farming. On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film’s new release date is yet to be announced.

Here is Salman Khan’s wish on Eid:

