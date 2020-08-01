Eid Al Adha: Shah Rukh Khan shares a PIC of Abram as he asks everyone to give themselves self hug on the fest

On the festival of Eid Al Adha, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish his fans as by sharing a photo of Abram offering prayers; Take a look

As we all know, India is celebrating the festival of Eid-Al-Adha today i.e. August 1, 2020, and to celebrate the day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Eid Mubarak to their fans. While the day started with a wish from , who is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse, later, it was who took to social media to wish his fans Eid. Sharing a photo of AbRam, SRK penned heartfelt note for his fans and loved ones as he wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan insists everyone to give themselves a self-hug since in the times of COVID, we can’t meet our friends and family and so, SRK’s advice is something that we all should pay heed to. As for Salman Khan, he took to social media to drop a photo in which he was seen posing with a scarf as mask and alongside the photo, his caption read, ““Eid Mubarak!” For all those who don’t know, Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah and it is the second of the two Eids celebrated by Muslims across the world.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next project. However, reports suggest that SRK will be reuniting with for Siddharth Anand's big actioner. As per reports, the film will be announced in a grand fashion on Yash Chopra's birthday celebrations and according to a report by Pinkvilla, “Pre-Covid, the team had planned a huge event to announce all the big films with all the big actors who are starring in it, to commemorate YRF's 50th year celebrations. Deepika and SRK's film with the WAR director will also be announced as part of the YRF 50 announcement list, next month on Yashji's birthday.

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

