Eid Mubarak: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth, Kiara & others wish for safety & love

On the auspicious festival of Eid, Bollywood stars have been showering love on their fans with sweet wishes. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, here are all the celebs who have extended warm greetings on Eid.
A festival that holds importance across the globe is Eid-Al-Fitr. Today, as the world celebrates the auspicious occasion in the comfort of their homes, Bollywood celebs also have been extending warm wishes to all. Among them, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kara Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and many others have shared heartfelt wishes for peace and safety for all amid the trying times of COVID 19 pandemic. The stars have been doing their bit amid the pandemic for the needy and today, they all wished for peace on Eid across the world. 

Anushka, who has been busy with the COVID 19 fundraiser for relief, took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Eid. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and wished everyone. Kareena also took to social media to wish fans on the festival. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and safety to all." Karan Johar also took to his Instagram story and shared a wish for fans on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr. Not just this, many other stars also wished fans on the occasions and hoped for better times in future. 

Take a look at Kareena, Anushka and Karan's Eid wishes:

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful photo in ethnic wear as she extended good wishes to fans on Eid. Navya Naveli Nanda shared a wish by her health company and showered love on everyone. Sidharth and Kiara also took to social media to wish everyone on Eid. Sidharth wrote on Twitter, "On this Eid, prayers for the health and safety of people around the world. Stay blessed. Stay safe." Kiara wrote, "May God bless us all with good health and peace Folded hands stay safe everyone." 

Take a look at Janhvi, Navya, Sidharth and Kiara's wish:

Take a look at other Bollywood wishes on Eid:

Meanwhile, many other stars like Diana Penty, Isha Koppikar, Sophie Choudry and more extended wishes on the occasion of Eid. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the world has been resorting to celebrate the festivals at home. Even stars have been urging everyone to stay indoors with the family. Many of the stars have also come forth to help out amid the second wave of COVID 19 and have been using their social media handles to amplify calls for help. 

Also Read| Eid Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan hugs Ibrahim in a PIC from Kashmir & extends wishes: Inshallah better times ahead

