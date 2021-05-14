Eid Mubarak: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth, Kiara & others wish for safety & love

On the auspicious festival of Eid, Bollywood stars have been showering love on their fans with sweet wishes. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, here are all the celebs who have extended warm greetings on Eid.

A festival that holds importance across the globe is Eid-Al-Fitr. Today, as the world celebrates the auspicious occasion in the comfort of their homes, Bollywood celebs also have been extending warm wishes to all. Among them, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kara Johar, , Kiara Advani and many others have shared heartfelt wishes for peace and safety for all amid the trying times of COVID 19 pandemic. The stars have been doing their bit amid the pandemic for the needy and today, they all wished for peace on Eid across the world.

Anushka, who has been busy with the COVID 19 fundraiser for relief, took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Eid. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and wished everyone. Kareena also took to social media to wish fans on the festival. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and safety to all." also took to his Instagram story and shared a wish for fans on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr. Not just this, many other stars also wished fans on the occasions and hoped for better times in future.

Take a look at Kareena, Anushka and Karan's Eid wishes:

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful photo in ethnic wear as she extended good wishes to fans on Eid. shared a wish by her health company and showered love on everyone. Sidharth and Kiara also took to social media to wish everyone on Eid. Sidharth wrote on Twitter, "On this Eid, prayers for the health and safety of people around the world. Stay blessed. Stay safe." Kiara wrote, "May God bless us all with good health and peace Folded hands stay safe everyone."

Take a look at Janhvi, Navya, Sidharth and Kiara's wish:

Take a look at other Bollywood wishes on Eid:

#EidMubarak to everyone observing the festival Let's remember our loved ones in prayer & wish for everyone's wellbeing. — Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 14, 2021

Eid Mubarak everyone! Good health, peace , love & light to all. An extra prayer for those who can’t be with their loved ones today. Praying for better days ahead #eid #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/xmK4Zu86ZW — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 14, 2021

May the almighty bring peace and healing to everyone this Eid. #EidMubarak — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 14, 2021

Eid has always been about love, compassion and gratitude. Please be kind to everyone around you because we need it now more than ever. Praying for everyone's well-being. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/nI0Yn2VMHN — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 14, 2021

Be kind, spend time with those who matter, stay home and stay safe.

Wishing you all a happy, peaceful & blessed Eid. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/L00jDGI489 — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) May 14, 2021

Eid bauhaut bauhaut mubarak...

May God bless us all with his love and keep our loved ones safe and together. Have a wonderful day...

stay healthy and safe. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/R15j0yyTzT — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, many other stars like Diana Penty, Isha Koppikar, Sophie Choudry and more extended wishes on the occasion of Eid. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the world has been resorting to celebrate the festivals at home. Even stars have been urging everyone to stay indoors with the family. Many of the stars have also come forth to help out amid the second wave of COVID 19 and have been using their social media handles to amplify calls for help.

